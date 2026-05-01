Are Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins an upgrade over Jaland Lowe and Denzel Aberdeen?

Mark Pope has landed two guards who Big Blue Nation is very excited to see step on the floor. Those two guards are Washington transfer Zoom Diallo and former Furman point guard Alex Wilkins. Last season at Washington, Diallo averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 31.5% from three. Wilkins averaged 17.8 points, 4.7 assists, and two rebounds per game while shooting 46% from the field and 32.8% from three.

These two put up really massive numbers last year, and now they will play the one and two for the Wildcats. Some are concerned about Wilkins coming off the ball, but I believe that this won’t be a big change for him based on the way he plays. Kentucky fans have been frustrated with some of the misses from the staff this offseason, but I do believe that this is a really good backcourt.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The question I want to pose to Kentucky fans today is comparing the one-two punch of Diallo and Wilkins to the one-two punch of Jaland Lowe and Denzel Aberdeen. I obviously am aware that Lowe wasn’t on the floor much this season, but personally, I would take Diallo and Wilkins over these guards from last season.

The problem this year is that Kentucky doesn’t have Otega Oweh, and Big Blue Nation doesn’t know who the star is going to be for Pope’s team. When it comes to a debate over Diallo and Wilkins vs. Lowe and Aberdeen, the upside of this upcoming season's guards gives them the edge in my opinion.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) brings the ball up court against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

I think Wilkins has a real shot to be the best of these four players if all comes to fruition for the 6’5 Furman transfer. Diallo isn’t a sharpshooter from three, but he is a natural scorer, and he knows who he is. Diallo will play his role, which will be distributing and scoring at the rim.

I understand the frustration of Kentucky fans right now, and Pope still has to make some more moves for this team to be elite, but if the Wildcats aren’t good next season, it won’t be the fault of Diallo and Wilkins. Kentucky will have a very underrated backcourt next season, and if Wilkins hits his potential in the SEC, he is going to be a star. If Pope can find a star player, he will have a good enough backcourt for this team to compete at a high level.

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