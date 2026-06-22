How will Dusty May's departure affect Nikola Kusturica's decision?

College basketball was just given a massive shakeup on Monday morning as it was announced that Michigan head coach Dusty May is off to the NBA to be the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. This is tough for the Wolverines, as it is going to be hard to find an elite coach who would be willing to leave this deep into the offseason.

While it's bad for Michigan, this could be a potential positive for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats. Over the last week, Pope and the Wildcats have gotten involved with a Serbian wing named Nikola Kusturica, who is planning to play college basketball this season.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May watches One Shining Moment after defeating the Connecticut Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kusturica is a player that many believe will be a top five pick down the road, but first, he has to spend two seasons in college basketball. The Wildcats were seemingly in the lead for Kusturica for a day or so, but then May and Michigan took over the lead. UCLA has been in this battle all along, but the Wolverines were ahead but now the coach is gone, and this recruitment has blown up.

Now it seems like Pope and Mick Cronin will duel it out for this elite international wing, but it does seem the Wildcats will have some ground to regain. The issue in this recruitment for everyone involved is that Kusturica does not want to sign a two-year deal. This makes sense because if he has a big year this season, his value would be sky high the following season.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

This kid is a perfect fit for Coach Pope’s system, so Big Blue Nation really wants to see the Wildcats go all in. At the same time, Pope has done a good job not overspending lately, so if this deal just doesn’t make sense, I bet he will pass on Kusturica. Many were expecting a decision soon for Kusturica, but this throws a big wrench in his plans, as now one of the main schools is likely out of the running.

Prior to May leaving for the NBA, this has already been a very interesting recruitment, but now it has gotten even more interesting. BBN is hoping that Pope will make a big push after Kusturica, but I could see a world where he just lets Cronin have him. There should be more clarity on where Kentucky stands in this recruitment later today, after this crazy development in Ann Arbor.

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