The Kentucky basketball team is set to get the season started on Tuesday as Mark Pope and the Wildcats will take on Manhattan. The Wildcats went 3-0 in their exhibition games, which gave them confidence as the season is set to begin.

With the Kentucky season set to begin next week, let's take a look at three bold predictions for Pope and the Wildcats.

Three bold predictions for the 2026-27 Kentucky basketball season

Malachi Moreno will average a double-double

Oct 28, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) reacts with forward Milan Momcilovic (22) during the first half against the UCF Knights at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malachi Moreno played really well for Mark Pope in the exhibition games, and many believe that will carry over to the season. The ten points per game won't be tough for Moreno the concern would be the ten rebounds. In the exhibition games, Moreno was dominant on the glass, and most expect that to continue this season. There isn't much other competition for Moreno on the glass, and he was putting himself in a great position to pull down boards. This summer I thought there was a chance Moreno would average a double-double, but now, seeing these exhibitions, I feel really good about it.

Kam Williams is an All-SEC player and All-SEC Defensive Team member

Oct 16, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams celebrates from the bench during the first half against the Little Rock Trojans at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kam Williams is coming back from an injury, and Coach Pope has listed him as day-to-day with the season starting on Tuesday. Williams was hitting his stride last season right when he got hurt, but a big season is coming up for him. He is an elite shooter and the best defender this team has to offer. I believe Williams is going to be an All-SEC player this season, and he will be on the All-SEC Defensive Team. A big junior season is coming up for Williams in his second season playing for the Wildcats.

Mason Williams finishes the season as a top ten freshman in college basketball

Oct 28, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Mason Williams (4) passes the ball during the second half against the UCF Knights at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offseason talks surrounding Pope and the Wildcats was mostly about Mason Williams. Coming into Lexington, he wasn't even ranked inside the top 100 players for the 2026 class. Despite this, Williams came into Lexington and immediately turned heads this summer. In the exhibition games for Pope's team, Williams looked like the best guard the Wildcats had to offer. Williams is finally starting to gain some attention from the college basketball world, but this kid is going to be a star for the Wildcats. Williams proves the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. He will be a top ten freshman in college hoops.

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