Brandon Garrison and Mo Dioubate also deserve praise in the win over Santa Clara

Kentucky was able to get the win over Santa Clara in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in part because of Otega Oweh, who sent it to overtime with a three at the buzzer, but it was the play from the big men off the bench that also need to be noted in the 89-84 win on Friday.

Both Brandon Garrison and Mo Dioubate were clear difference-makers in the game. As for Garrison, he posted 10 points and 7 rebounds, but also had a staggering 6 blocks, which is the most since Skal Labbissiere in 2016. His blocks were one of the biggest plays in the game aside from Oweh's huge three that has the entire country buzzing. Garrison had some big blocks down the stretch, but none bigger than the two he had in the final minute, one where Santa Clara was looking to tie the game and another that they desperately needed down four with 35 seconds left. Mark Pope talked about Garrison's play and the decision to switch onto the smaller player in the final minute of overtime that led to success.

"When BG plays goo, we win. If you think about bellwethers on our team, when he plays good we win," Pope said. "BG, he just keeps showing up every single day and fighting and fighting. He was brilliant today. He was brilliant offensively today. We've always felt like BG was probably the best switching five man in the country. I mean, really, how many times have we talked about that? And tonight he got a chance to prove it. What he did switch one through five down the stretch was unbelievable. His discipline, his stance, his mobility, his ability to contest shots legal was brilliant."

Then there was Mo Dioubate, the one who is essentially always there when his team needs him, whether it is to bully opponents in the paint to get buckets or grab a much-needed rebound. His presence was certainly felt in his 17-point performance. "Mo is always a next-play guy," Pope said of Dioubate's ability to never get rattled and stay focused on making big plays even through frustration. The 6-7 forward also added 8 rebounds, 3 blocks and a steal to the stat sheet, making multiple crucial plays down the stretch.

The Wildcats will need to have more of those contributions from guys off the bench against a terrific Iowa State team who was able to notch a 30-point win as a two seed in the first round, playing much of it without star Joshua Jefferson, who did not return after suffering an ankle injury.