Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds for West Coast Conference Tournament Final

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to play in the West Coast Conference Tournament Final for the 28th-straight season, but this time, they'll face an opponent they haven't met in the final since 2007, the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Broncos upset Saint Mary's on Monday night, and now have a chance to win their first conference championship since 1993.

Let's die into the odds and my best bet for tonight's WCC Tournament Final.

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Santa Clara +7.5 (-120)

Gonzaga -7.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Santa Clara +245

Gonzaga -310

Total

OVER 157.5 (-110)

UNDER 157.5 (-110)

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Orleans Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Santa Clara Record: 26-7 (15-3 in WCC)

Gonzaga Record: 29-3 (16-2 in WCC)

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

Gonzaga is 17-15 ATS this season

Santa Clarra is 17-14-1 ATS this season

The OVER is 19-12-1 in Santa Clara games this season

The UNDER is 22-10 in Gonzaga games this season

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Key Player to Watch

Graham Ike, F - Gonzaga Bulldogs

Graham Ike is a force to be reckoned with. If Gonzaga wins the conference tournament and goes on a run in the NCAA Tournament, it's going to be because of him. He's averaging 19.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He dominated Santa Clara in both games against the Broncos, scoring a combined 55 points and 25 rebounds in them. Santa Clara has to find a way to slow him down tonight.

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm backing Gonzaga to win and cover tonight:

Gonzaga is on a completely different level compared to Santa Clara. The Bulldogs might be underrated at this point in the season for the first time in recent history. They rank 26th in the country in effective field goal percentage and second in defensive efficiency.

Gonzaga also ranks 19th in the country in two-point shot rate, with 69.4% of its shots coming from two-point range. The Bulldogs now get to face a Broncos team that ranks 233rd in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 52.9% from two-point range. Gonzaga is going to be able to target that weakness of Santa Clara, leading them to a win and cover tonight.

Pick: Gonzaga -6.5 (-110)

