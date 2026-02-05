Brandon Garrison says this Kentucky team is 'gonna get real scary'

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a 16-point win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday in Rupp Arena. Kentucky has been on an impressive stretch of games, winning seven of their last eight. Granted, one was a 25-point loss, but they have responded and continue to do so throughout this season.

Brandon Garrison was a key part of Kentucky's win on Wednesday, dropping a 20-point and 11-rebound double-double. His 20 points is a season high for him and the double-double marks his first as a Wildcat and second of his college career. Kentucky has now turned from 0-2 in the SEC to 7-3, which at the moment, is the second-best record in the conference. Moving forward, Garrison is very high on his team, saying now that things have started to go well, 'it's gonna get real scary' as they head into the homestretch of the regular season with eight games left.

"I feel like we've been on a good winning streak," Garrison said on the UK Sports Network following Wednesday's game. "We started off the year slow, everybody knows, but I feel like we're starting to get the groove of the offense and playing together and stuff. We're starting to get clicking and it's gonna get real scary."

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) celebrates with guard Otega Oweh (00) after scoring against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Also after the game, Kentucky assistant coach Jason Hart added more on this team beginning to really play much better recently. The Wildcats finished the win over Oklahoma going 12 of 26 from three-point range (season-high vs. an SEC opponent), including 21 assists and just six turnovers.

"We have a slogan called make the play for a teammate," Hart said of this Kentucky team. "And I thought our guys have been doing a tremendous job the past couple of weeks. And we are making shots now, early on in the season we wasn’t. We practice every day. Guys are coming in faithfully shooting and fortunately tonight they was going in. ...If we take care of the ball, it gives us a chance to win and I think we can be one of the top teams in the SEC. Tonight, it just showed that we can pass too, sharing. And I think we shared the basketball makes it more enjoyable to watch. So, those 6 turnovers are huge for us."

Kentucky is continuing to play at a high level over the last few weeks and they will need it to keep going as they make their way through this brutal stretch of conference play, with Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Texas A&M and Vandy all still to come.

