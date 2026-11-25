It is clear, watching Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats play, that there is something missing from this team. Sometimes it is hard to put a finger on what exactly the problem is. One thing that is clear is the program doesn't have the same level of talent it did years ago.

Former Auburn and Tennessee coach Bruce Pearl went on with Dan Dakich, and one of the questions Dakich asked Pearl was about what is going on at Kentucky.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl and his No.1 Tigers celebrate after 94-78 win over Kentucky -- the first win at Rupp Arena since 1988 in SEC basketball Saturday afternoon in Lexington, Kentucky March 1, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pearl went on to talk about the level of talent Kentucky has now compared to some other regimes. Here is what Pearl said about Kentucky's current talent: "I love Mark Pope. I don't like him; I love him. He's a good man, and he did a really good job at BYU. This is a new day and age. Kentucky doesn't have better players than everybody else. God love Adolph Rupp, and God love Joe B. Hall, and God love John Calipari and Rick Pitino. When they were at Kentucky, they had better players, and they won championships. Good for them. Kentucky doesn't have better players."

Pearl is right that the same level of talent that some of the legendary Kentucky coaches had isn't in Lexington right now, but that is not the Wildcats' only problem right now.

Nov 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope instructs his team against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pearl believes that there are some other problems with Kentucky's current roster, and this is what he had to say about them: "If I could put my one finger on the problem, it's you have to recruit toughness; you have to recruit physicality; you have to recruit men. You have to do what Kelvin Sampson or Rick Barnes or Tom Izzo or Dan Hurley does. Hopefully, that's what I did toward the end of my career. We were the biggest, baddest boys on the block. That's what I think is missing from Kentucky: that lack of physicality and toughness."

Coach Pearl is right that a lot of folks love Pope, but his team is lacking the physicality and toughness it takes to win in today's college basketball. This is a big reason why many believe this team's struggles will only worsen when SEC play rolls around in 2027. Coach Pope needs to turn things around quickly because the struggles are becoming evident to some of the best coaches ever to do it in college basketball, like Pearl.

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