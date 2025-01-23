Caleb Wilson is set to pick between Kentucky and UNC after the Lakers/Celtics game
Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff are in a 1v1 recruiting battle with North Carolina to try and land five-star power forward Caleb Wilson. It was Kentucky's battle to lose for a while, but North Carolina is making a massive push in the NIL front, putting the Tar Heels in front.
It has been known for a few days now that Wilson is set to commit at some point today (Thursday, January 23rd), but now the time is known. Joe Tipton of On3 announced this morning on social media that Wilson will be committing live on NBA on TNT after the conclusion of the Lakers-Celtics game, which is set to tip off at 10:00 pm ET.
This means Wilson's commitment will more than likely be happening at some point between 12:30 and 1:30 am, so fans of both schools will wake up to the news of where Wilson has committed.
Wilson will likely pick North Carolina, and if this does happen, Big Blue Nation does not need to panic about Coach Pope as a recruiter. The Tar Heels threw everything but the kitchen sink at Wilson when it comes to NIL, which would make it really hard for him to turn that down.
Kentucky already has an elite class with three top 35 players in Jasper Johnson, Acaden Lewis, and Malachi Moreno.
If Wilson does pick UNC, Kentucky could make a last-second push at five-star PF Nate Ament. The Wildcats are not close in this battle but could make a push and see what happens.