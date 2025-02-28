Can Kentucky pull off the massive upset over the #1 Auburn Tigers?
Kentucky played a must-win game in Norman, Oklahoma, on Wednesday against the Sooners and found a way to get the job done thanks to Otega Oweh. Now Kentucky will bring this momentum back home with them to host the #1 Auburn Tigers in Rupp Arena on Saturday.
The Tigers come into Rupp Arena with a 26-2 record and only one loss in SEC play. Bruce Pearl's team will come into this game looking to lock up the top overall seed, while Mark Pope's team will look to play spoiler while also improving the Wildcats postseason seeding.
This big concern for the Wildcats in this game is finding a way to slow Auburn forward Johni Broome. The Tigers big is fighting with Duke's Cooper Flagg to be the Player of the Year in college basketball.
Broome is the best post-scorer in college basketball, so the Wildcats will have to figure out their plan to defend him. He starts at the power forward spot, with Dylan Cardwell starting at center. Cardwell isn't an offensive threat, so the plan should be to stick Amari Williams on Broome and put Andrew Carr on Cardwell.
Broome is also great at finding open shooters on the perimeter, so Kentucky's guards need to stay with their man because if they come to help, Broome will find the open shooter.
If the Wildcats are going to pull off this upset, Williams will have to do a great job defending Broome, and Kentucky will need to bury a lot of shots from three.
If Kentucky pulled off the upset, it would be the signature win of the season for Pope and put the Wildcats in an excellent spot for postseason seeding.