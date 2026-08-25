Can Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats win the SEC this season?

This is a weird season of SEC basketball because, while the year hasn't even started yet, many feel that it is already over. What I mean by that is a lot of folks think the Florida Gators are going to run away with the conference.

There is no question that Todd Golden has a really good team, but Mark Pope and the Wildcats aren't going to go down without a fight. There are some really good teams in this conference aside from the Wildcats and Gators. Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas are all looking great this season.

CBS Sports put out an article where they made a case for multiple teams to win the conference this season, and the Wildcats were one of the teams they talked about.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his team against the Florida Gators during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is what Salerno had to say about the Wildcats' chances of winning the SEC: "For starters, the pressure will be on Kentucky coach Mark Pope this season. After the Wildcats had one of the most high-priced rosters in the sport and massively underachieved, this season will need to be different for Pope to cool down the hot seat. After striking out on a handful of transfer portal targets and 2026's top incoming freshman, Tyran Stokes, Kentucky rebounded by adding Momcilovic and Mitchell, who were two of the top transfers available. Momcilovic will be a perfect fit in Kentucky's system and should be an All-American candidate if everything goes according to plan."

The Wildcats are fortunate that I believe they have a pretty simple SEC schedule this year. Now, it is important to add that while it is more manageable than we have seen it some years prior, this schedule will not be a cakewalk for Pope and the Wildcats.

Dec 23, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with center Malachi Moreno (24) during the second half against the Bellarmine Knights at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is going to be interesting to see if Pope and the Wildcats are able to hang with the Gators this season. Florida is the consensus #1 team heading into this season. If the Wildcats are able to take down the Gators and win the SEC, it would really shock the college basketball world.

Prior to the addition of Mark Mitchell, I didn't feel that there was a real shot for the Wildcats to get this done, but now I see a world where it could happen. The SEC is once again going to be very competitive this season, and I could see a world where it sends the most teams to the NCAA Tournament once again.

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