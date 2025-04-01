Can Mark Pope turn Tulane transfer Kam Williams into an NBA Lottery Pick?
Mark Pope has already landed one player in the transfer portal, and that is former Tulane guard Kam Williams. On the season, the 6'8 guard scored 9.3 points, grabbed 4.5 rebounds, dished 1.3 assists, and took away 1.2 steals per game.
Williams shot 48.5% from the field and 41.2% from three on the season. The impressive 41.2% from there for Williams comes on 4.6 attempts per game, so he can really shoot the ball.
The best part of Williams is that he was a freshman this season, and he still possesses a ton of upside. Many believe that is NBA upside, and Coach Pope will help get that out of the 6'8 guard.
When watching film on Williams, it is very clear why Coach Pope wanted to add him via the portal, as with a bit of polishing, he can be an elite all-around player. Williams, for his size, is a great ball handler, which is what will have the NBA very interested in what he can do on the floor.
For Coach Pope, what he will love about having Williams on this team is his ability to create his own shot. This means getting an open look from deep or taking the ball to the rim.
Williams is also going to be a high-level defender as a guard, thanks to his elite size and athleticism.
The shooting, ball handling, height, wingspan, and defense, plus an absolute ton of upside, are the reasons Mark Pope can turn Kam Williams into a lottery pick.