Three Teams Have Been 'Most Aggressive' in Trading Up in NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA draft is just over a week away, and trade chatter is heating up as the NBA Finals near a conclusion and the eye turns toward the new league year.
The first big trade of the offseason happened over the weekend, as the Memphis Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in a blockbuster that's sure to improve Orlando's three-point shooting next season.
When will Kevin Durant be moved? Who are the Celtics interested in trading to get under the second-apron? Will Giannis Antetokounmpo get traded?
These are all questions that we may (or may not) have the answers to by the time the draft rolls around next week. But with a changing landscape upon us, there are three teams that have been identified as "most aggressive" in moving up in the first round, according to NBA reporter Grant Afseth.
"The Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets are among the most active teams exploring first-round trade-ups," Afseth wrote on RG. "Boston holds picks No. 28 and 32 and has been discreet in its evaluation of point guard prospects. Oklahoma City holds picks No. 15 and 24 along with a deep stockpile of assets. Brooklyn is considered one of the most aggressive teams in the trade market, holding four first-round picks (Nos. 8, 19, 26, and 27).
The Thunder are two wins away from an NBA title, but it's clear they're already hard at work crafting what the future may look like. The Celtics and Nets are in a different stage. Boston is likely to take a step back next season with Jayson Tatum's injury in addition to their interest in moving off some of their expensive contracts. Brooklyn remains in a period of transition as they look to take a next step in their rebuild.