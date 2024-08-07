CBS Sports believes Kentucky has a top eight big man platoon in college basketball
One area where the Kentucky Wildcats have two elite players is in the center room. Coach Mark Pope pulled in Drexel center Amari Williams and Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison from the transfer portal. Both of these players are going to play a massive role for the Kentucky Wildcats this season.
Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports listed his top eight big-man platoons in college basketball, and the duo of Williams and Garrison made the list.
Trotter had this to say about Kentucky's center duo, "Mark Pope's sharp offensive system requires big men who can pass the rock. That's a huge piece of Williams' game. The fifth-year senior out of Drexel gives Pope a smart dribble handoff hub who can whip backdoor dimes or spray it out to Kentucky's cavalry of 3-point shooters. Garrison can also do a bunch of those things, too. Williams is the vet. Garrison is the young, rising sophomore. Together, Kentucky should be able to have 40 minutes of a real playmaking big man on the floor who also has plenty of defensive chops. Williams' durability is a real question. He only played 30+ minutes twice last season, so Garrison is clearly poised to play early and often. Don't be surprised if this is close to a 50-50 split."
Williams is an elite defender and passer, but he can also score around the rim. Garrison is a solid scorer, but he can also pass the basketball and defend the rim.
These two centers are physical and won't get pushed around down low like what happened with Kentucky's seven-footers last season.
Williams is going to start, but when he heads to the bench for a breather and Garrison steps on the floor, the Wildcats aren't missing a beat. Kentucky is going to have an elite frontcourt this season, thanks to Williams and Garrison.