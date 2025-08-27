CBS Sports shares their concern with Kentucky's basketball team
Mark Pope's 2025-26 Kentucky team is looking like one of the best teams in all of college basketball. It doesn't matter how good a team looks on paper, there are always going to be some concerns heading into the season.
Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports wrote an article where he listed a concern for each top 25 team, and for the Wildcats, it was the center position.
Here is what Trotter had to say about the five for the Wildcats: "Kentucky has the deepest roster in college basketball, but there are some serious unknowns at the 5-spot. Mark Pope's best offenses have featured centers who can make sharp reads from the top of the key. Garrison knows the system, but his feel as a decision-maker wasn't a strength last year. Maybe that changes after a full offseason, but Garrison has serious competition for playing time. Can Quaintance get healthy and up to speed before SEC play heats up? Moreno, an impressive-looking freshman, is prepared to push hard for major minutes as well."
The first thought from this quote from Trotter is that he is making it sound like Quaintance's return is uncertain. The Arizona State transfer will be back on the floor for Kentucky, and it sounds like mid-December is a fair timeline.
The concern Trotter has for the centers at Kentucky when Quaintance isn't on the floor is fair, knowing how important this role is on Pope's teams. Trotter is correct that Brandon Garrison was a questionable decision-maker last season. The hope is that Garrison has improved on this front, but that is still to be seen.
Malachi Moreno has a chance to be really good, and it sounds like he is playing well this summer so far as a freshman. He and Garrison are going to play a massive role early into the season.
The concern Trotter has with the center room for Kentucky is fair, but all of this will be put to bed once Quaintance is back on the floor. He should be healthy a few weeks before SEC play begins, and if this is the case, it makes Kentucky unstoppable.