College basketball analyst believes Kentucky fans need to temper expectations

There is no prouder program in college basketball than Kentucky, and there is no fanbase better than Big Blue Nation. Kentucky fans expect greatness from their basketball program, but at the same time, they show up for their teams better than any program in the nation.

It has now been over a decade since the Wildcats have won a title, and there just hasn’t been a ton of NCAA Tournament success since the pandemic. The Wildcats in the two years of the Mark Pope era have won a total of three games in the NCAA Tournament.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to a call made by referee Tony Padilla during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Santa Clara Broncos at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Kentucky fans were not satisfied with the job Coach Pope did this year, as the Wildcats did seem to regress from year one to year two. Injuries played a role, but Coach Pope did game after game make some substitutions that led to losses.

After the Wildcats lost to Iowa State in the Round of 32 yesterday, CBS Sports analyst BJ Taylor talked about the expectations of Kentucky fans. He talked about how Kentucky fans were tired of only having freshman and losing under John Calipari, and now they are frustrated not having any elite freshmen under Coach Pope.

Taylor finished this conversation saying, “At the end of the day, I think the fan base needs to temper their expectations. Mark Pope has this thing going in the right direction. Make sure you support the guy. Support him and support his players and his program so these players want to go play for Kentucky.”

"At the end of the day, I think the [Kentucky] fan base needs to temper their expectations, Mark Pope has this thing going in the right direction."



- @itsbjtaylor pic.twitter.com/GXD2piwfq9 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 22, 2026

While Kentucky basketball hasn’t seen the level of success fans are used to, I don’t believe it is time for fans to change their expectations. Once this happens, the Wildcats have officially become Indiana. Fans can definitely see that this program hasn’t seen a ton of postseason success of late, but Kentucky is still years away from changing expectations.

What Taylor is correct about is that this fanbase needs to have Pope’s back this offseason and pull for his team. Some fans have said on social media that they will actively be rooting against Pope until Kentucky gets a new coach. This does not help this basketball program at all. Hiring a new coach every few years will not help this program. The Wildcats need to have a long-term coach, and fans should hope that Pope will be that guy.

Big Blue Nation is going to be all in for next season and Coach Pope will have his back against the wall. Personally, i believe that he is going to have a great team next year that gets the Wildcats back to an elite level.