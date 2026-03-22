Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen reflect on their time at Kentucky

Throughout Kentucky's up-and-down season that ended in a 82-63 loss to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, two veteran Wildcats proved to be warriors in their final year of college basketball. One in Otega Oweh, who had an historic two-year run at Kentucky scoring in bunches, and another in Denzel Aberdeen who adapted to playing an unfamiliar role.

Although it ended in heartbreak, Otega Oweh left fans with an unforgettable March moment when he hit the three at the buzzer against Santa Clara to send it to overtime. He did that along with having the most points in a two-year span by a Kentucky player ever and providing much-needed buckets when the Wildcats needed it. After the season-ending loss to Iowa State on Sunday, Oweh reflected on his time, giving thanks to BBN while also giving a nod to next season's team, in hopes they can come in and take care of the unfinished business.

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) and guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) talk with the media during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Thank you to BBN the past two years, it's been amazing," Oweh said. "Thank you Coach Pope for bringing me in. We fell short this year, but I'm sure the guys next year are going to come and remember this and get the job done, because playing here at Kentucky, that's what the fans and everyone deserves is to win."

Aberdeen took on an unexpected role at Kentucky as he was forced into the point guard role with Jaland Lowe's season-ending injury. It took him time to adjust, but once he did, became extremely efficient, limiting turnovers and handling the pressure from defenses much better than he did early. The one-year Wildcat reflected on his time at Kentucky.

"First and foremost, I want to thank BBN, Coach Mark Pope, my guys, Otega, all my teammates for allowing me to step foot at the University of Kentucky," Aberdeen said. "Ever since I stepped foot on campus they welcomed me with warm hugs, everybody was positive with me, everybody was basically like family to me, so I want to thank them. We didn't get to where we wanted to get to today, but I'm proud of each and every one of my teammates, my coaches, BBN, for just allowing me to be here and I'm forever grateful for them."

All around, it was a dissappointing season, but these two Wildcats gave their all to try and will the Wildcats to a March run.