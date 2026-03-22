Mark Pope was disappointed with how injuries affected this season for Kentucky

Kentucky just lost to Iowa State in the Round of 32 to finish the 2025-26 season. This was a season filled with a ton of frustration and disappointment. Heading into the season, the Wildcats looked like one of the best teams in the nation, and then injuries started to stack up, plus some players didn’t quite live up to the hype.

The Wildcats had a ton of injuries this season. Jayden Quaintance came into the season banged up, coming off of an ACL tear, and after only playing in a few games, he dealt with swelling and never saw the floor again. Jaland Lowe, the Wildcats starting point guard, dealt with shoulder dislocations all season and finally decided to have the surgery, sidelining him for the rest of the year. Kam Williams missed a good chunk of SEC play with a broken foot but was able to make a return for the postseason.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Everyone has talked about the money the Wildcats spent this offseason on this roster, but the reality is that some of the highest-paid players weren’t on the floor for almost all of the season.

After the game, Coach Pope talked a little bit about the injuries and how they hurt this team. Here is what Coach Pope had to say about not being able to run with the full roster: “We were disappointed that we never got to run with the roster that we thought we had. I think our guys rose up and made the best of a difficult situation.”

The Wildcats did play a few games with all of these players on the floor, but the reality is that it was only a couple, and these players had rust and hadn’t practiced together much. The point being, Coach Pope is mostly accurate in his statement that this team never truly got to play together.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks to the referee during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

It is very frustrating that this season went the way it did, and fans would have loved to see the Wildcats with Lowe and Quaintance on the floor for all of SEC play and the postseason. If this had happened, the Wildcats likely would have won a lot more games and been a better seed.

Coach Pope wasn’t dealt the best cards this season when it comes to injuries, but he has a very big offseason coming up if he wants to be the coach in Lexington long term. Kentucky will need more star power next season and knowing the Wildcats don’t have any commits in the 2026 class, it looks like this will have to come out of the transfer portal.