College basketball analytics predict who Kentucky's top five scorers will be
In his first season as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, Mark Pope's offense was one of the best in college basketball. Knowing that Kentucky is returning its leading scorer in Otega Oweh and Pope did an excellent job in the transfer portal, this team should be elite on the offensive end once again.
One of the top college basketball analytics websites is Bart Torvik, and it recently predicted who some of the leading scorers are going to be for the Kentucky Wildcats.
Let's take a look at who Bart Torvik believes will be the top five scorers for this Kentucky team.
Bart Torvik predicts Kentucky's top 5 scorers
Otega Oweh: 18 points per game
Jaland Lowe: 14 points per game
Denzel Aberdeen: 9.7 points per game
Jayden Quaintance: 9 points per game
Jasper Johnson: 8.3 points per game
The prediction for Oweh to score 18 points per game is fair, as this would be an improvement of 1.8 points per contest for the senior. For Oweh to average over 20 points this season, he is going to have to take the next step as a shooter. He is working hard this offseason to improve his shot, but it will need to happen in games.
Jaland Lowe has been a star for the Wildcats this summer, so it is not a stretch at all to assume he will be the second leading scorer on this team.
Denzel Aberdeen is a star in the making, and after years being a role player for Florida, he will finally be able to show off what he's got in Lexington this season.
Jayden Quaintance's average is the one that seems a bit lower, as most predict the beast of a center to average over ten points a game once he is back healthy.
Jasper Johnson is likely going to come off the bench for this team, but he is a microwave scorer similar to what Rob Dillingham was at Kentucky a few years ago.
Offense isn't going to be an issue for this Kentucky team, and many believe that the Wildcats are going to be a lot better on defense as well.