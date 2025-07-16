College basketball expert predicts 2026 #1 recruit Tyran Stokes to end up at one of three schools
Tyran Stokes is ranked as the number one overall player in the 2026 class, and many big-time programs are looking to land the elite wing. Matt Norlander of CBS Sports wrote an article discussing his thoughts on the top ten recruits in the 2026 class, and he made a bold statement about Stokes.
Norlander wrote in this article that many believe Stokes will end up at one of Kentucky, Kansas, or Louisville to play his college hoops. The longtime college basketball writer went on to say that Arkansas and USC are in the mix, but the feeling is that it will be the Wildcats, Jayhawks, or Cardinals.
Stokes is a Louisville native, and it does sound like it will be tough to beat out Pat Kelsey in this race, but Mark Pope is going to try.
Coach Pope, during his short tenure as the head coach at Kentucky, has done an excellent job of landing recruits from the Bluegrass State, and there are multiple in this class, including Stokes and Tay Kinney.
Pope would love to land both of these recruits, and it does sound like he and Kelsey will face off for both of these elite five-star players.
Some in the college basketball world are still questioning Pope as a recruiter, so winning the battle for the number one player in the class would silence those saying this about the second-year Kentucky coach.
Stokes still seems far from a decision, but Kentucky will be in the mix for the best player in the 2026 class.