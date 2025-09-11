Comparing Kentucky center Malachi Moreno to a former college basketball star
A name that has been discussed a lot by Big Blue Nation over the last few days is that of five-star freshman Malachi Moreno. The play of Moreno at the beginning of the season is going to be very important as he will get a lot of playing time behind Brandon Garrison while Jayden Quaintance rehabs from his ACL surgery.
Moreno was a McDonald's All-American and played well in the All-American game, which was the first time a lot of the college basketball world got to see the Wildcat's seven-footer play.
Moreno stayed at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown instead of going to play at a prep school, and this was a knock on the five-star. Some believed that because he was playing weaker Kentucky High School competition, he wouldn't be good at the next level, but every time Moreno played in an event with the top talent in the 2025 class, he always turned heads.
Watching Moreno play, there is one name that constantly comes to mind as a comparison for the seven-footer, and it is former Gonzaga star Drew Timme.
Timme was known for having the best post moves in college basketball. He scored thanks to technical footwork and knowing how to move his body rather than brute strength. The 6'10 235 forward was never known as a shot blocker or a high-level rebounder. Moreno is going to be elite in both of those categories.
When watching Moreno play, his footwork around the rim is absolutely a thing of beauty. The first player that always comes to mind when watching Moreno work around the rim is Timme.
If Moreno can be the type of down-low scorer that Timme was while being a high-level defender, shot blocker, and rebounder, the ceiling is through the roof for the Kentucky native.
Many project Quaintance to miss the first handful of games this season, which will be an excellent audition for Moreno because he will be splitting time with Garrison. The reports from summer practice have made it sound like Moreno has turned heads during his few months on campus, which, if true, would be a big boost for this team in non-conference play.
Many expect Moreno to be around for multiple years, but he is starting to show up in NBA Mock Drafts. There is a world where Moreno plays so well at the beginning of the season that he makes it hard to keep him off the floor.