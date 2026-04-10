Heading into this season of Kentucky basketball, Big Blue Nation was very excited to see Jayden Quaintance take the floor. Quaintance was a name familiar to Kentucky fans as he was committed to play for John Calipari, but before Cal made the move to Arkansas, Quaintance flipped to Arizona State.

As a freshman at ASU, Quaintance turned heads but then went down with an ACL tear toward the end of the season. He got surgery and hit the transfer portal, picking Kentucky. The hope was to get Quaintance back toward the end of non-conference play, and this was the case as he made his debut against St. John’s. He proceeded to only play in four games before his surgically repaired knee swelled up, and he did not see any more action for the rest of the season.

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) fives a teammate during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Before the season started, Quaintance was a projected top five pick in the NBA Draft, but he has fallen outside of the top 15 due to the fact that he only played four games and how elite this draft class is. This has some fans wondering if there is a chance that Quaintance could think about returning to Lexington next season.

Personally, I still don’t believe this is going to happen, but there are some arguments that could be made to make this make more sense. First, if Quaintance was going to head to the NBA Draft and give up his college eligibility, I feel like he would have already made some kind of announcement. Obviously, I expect him to at least test the waters, but his stock continues to fall.

The other interesting thing is that aside from Malachi Moreno, likely returning to Kentucky the staff hasn’t been active at center in the portal. Knowing they will definitely need another five aside from Moreno, it is interesting that early into the portal, the staff hasn’t been active at the five.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) shows emotion against the St. John Red Storm in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This 2026 draft class is one of the strongest ever, while the 2027 draft class is looking weak. If Quaintance came back to college and put up some monstrous numbers once fully healthy, he could go in the top five of the 2027 draft and receive a lot more money from the league.

While right now it still seems like the most likely outcome for Quaintance will be heading to the NBA Draft, it is not crazy to say there is a world where he could return for another year of college hoops. We will get some clarity soon, but this is something to monitor over the next few days/weeks.