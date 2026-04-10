Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have missed on G-League guard Dink Pate

One of the more interesting recruitments that Kentucky has been a part of is the recruitment of G-League guard Dink Pate. The Westchester Knicks guard at one point was a top 30 high school recruit and averaged 16 points per game this year in the G-League.

Kentucky has been in with Pate for a while now, with Mark Pope making multiple trips to see him play, but the original connection between Pate and Kentucky was Jason Hart. He is no longer on the staff as Hart left for SMU, and some felt that this would have an effect on Kentucky’s chances with Pate.

February 14, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Team G-League guard Dink Pate (1) of the Mexico City Capitanes drives to the basket against Team C forward Ryan Dunn (0) of the Phoenix Suns and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) of the Golden State Warriors during the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

After Hart left Kentucky was still pushing after Pate as Coach Pope went to see him play. Well, it is all for not as it was just announced that Pate will be heading to play for Providence next season. That is the second recruit that Providence has landed over Kentucky today, as Miles Byrd also picked the Friars. Former USF Coach Brian Hodgson is the new coach at Providence, and early into his tenure, he has given Coach Pope and Kentucky issues.

I guess the only positive here for Kentucky is that the staff doesn’t have to worry about any eligibility-related issues with Pate, as there are still some questions around this. At the end of the day, assuming Pate is able to play next season, he is going to have a massive year. He was tearing up the G-League, and I expect him to do the same in the Big East next season.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope calls a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Coach Pope is getting in contact with some big-time names in the portal, and I expect him to land some of these guys, but I do think missing on Pate will sting when fans look at his numbers midway through the season next year. The only piece of the puzzle outside of the portal for Kentucky is now Tyran Stokes, and if Pope can’t land the #1 recruit in the 2026 class, the entire rebuild of this roster will come from the portal.

Pate was very vocal about wanting to play at Kentucky if he did go to play in college, so this is a big miss for the Wildcats, assuming Pope didn’t back off. It doesn’t seem like he was backing off, as Pope and Pate had a Zoom call just this week. Fans will be frustrated with this miss from Kentucky, but I truly do believe Pope will put together a great roster in the portal.