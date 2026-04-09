One of Kentucky's top PG targets is set to visit this weekend

Mark Pope has had plenty of Zoom calls the last few days. Part of that is due to the current dead period, which prohibits schools from hosting recruits on in-person visits. That will change this weekend as the period will end and we already know the first visitor for Kentucky. According to 247 Sports, Washington PG Zoom Diallo will take a visit to Lexington this weekend.

Kentucky already conducted a Zoom meeting on Tuesday with Diallo and things are now moving quickly regarding the interest as is the first transfer visitor for the Wildcats, one of a handful that are expected to end up on campus soon. Diallo is one of the top players in the portal, ranked No. 24 overall and No. 8 among point guards, according to 247 Sports' rankings. This will also be Diallo's first visit to any of the schools that are going after him.

The Wildcats are also pursuing star transfer Rob Wright from BYU in the portal, with very heavy interest, but it is unclear if he is looking to take any visits anytime soon. As for Diallo, Kentucky was expected to be heavily involved from the jump and now, that high interest is clear. Diallo is a 6-4 guard that would bring legit size for Kentucky at PG. Things are moving very quickly between the two, as an important visit awaits this weekend.

Diallo is a former four-star recruit out of high school, playing for Prolific Prep alongside fellow Kentucky target Tyran Stokes, who is nearing a decision soon between the Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks. This past season, the 6-4 guard averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 48% overall and 31.5% from three-point range. Diallo will begin his visit on Friday.

This one is a big development, but not surprising considering Kentucky's expected hot pursuit for Diallo out of the portal. To stay up-to-date on the staff's transfer portal efforts and how the roster is currently shaping up, check out our transfer portal tracker.