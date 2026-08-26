Could Mark Pope's M&M's be the best trio in college basketball this season?

Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff had a really good offseason, and most of this had to do with their trio of M&M's. Three of the star players for this Kentucky team are Mark Mitchell, Milan Momcilovic, and Malachi Moreno. Obviously, there are still some legal issues for Mitchell to deal with, but I still believe when it is all said and done, he will be eligible to suit up this year.

Pope was able to land Momcilovic when he pulled his name out of the NBA Draft. He was the best shooter in college basketball, shooting 48.7% from deep on 7.5 attempts per game. Momcilovic was made in a lab to be an elite scorer in the Pope system, and he is going to break a lot of shooting records at Kentucky this season.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moreno is another player who was in the NBA Draft. When Moreno headed to the NBA Draft, Big Blue Nation wasn't concerned about him staying in the draft, but once he started to kick up draft boards, fans started to get worried. Moreno ended up coming back to Lexington for his sophomore season, and fans believe he will break out to be one of the best centers in all of college hoops this season.

Obviously, these three Wildcats have the initials MM, and now they have been nicknamed the M&M's. It seems too easy for this to be an NIL deal with the candy at some point. These three players are going to be one of the best at their positions this season and are a big reason why this Kentucky team will be ranked in the top ten.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) drives to the basket \against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, the three, four, and five trio for the Florida Gators is pretty good this season, but aside from this group, I don't know if there is a better three, four, and five trio in college hoops aside from Momcilovic, Mitchell, and Moreno. Knowing that these three for the Wildcats have a balance of shooting and scoring down low on offense, it will be very hard to stop them.

If Mitchell is deemed eligible and suits up for the Wildcats this season, Pope is going to have one of the best offenses in the nation this season. If this team is able to play defense, Kentucky could win it all this season. The trio of Momcilovic, Mitchell, and Moreno will be unstoppable this season.

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