It is almost transfer portal time, as the portal is set to open on April 7th, so Mark Pope and his coaching staff will be looking to add some new players to the 2026-27 roster. Coach Pope desperately needs to have a good season next year, and step one to making this happen will be knocking the transfer portal out of the park.

Some players have already announced their intentions to hit the portal when it opens, but there are some other college basketball stars who could hit the portal.

Let’s take a look at three dream transfer portal additions the Kentucky Wildcats could make if the stars were to align.

Three dream transfer portal additions for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats

Tyler Tanner

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) celebrates during a first-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between McNeese and Vanderbilt at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Thursday, March 19, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyler Tanner had an incredible sophomore season for the Vanderbilt Commodores that earned him All-SEC First Team honors. Tanner has not announced his intentions for next season, but if he were to hit the portal, he would be a top five player in it. If Mark Byington were to get the North Carolina job, it would almost be a certainty that Tanner would follow him to play for the Tar Heels, but if Byington stays put in Nashville, Tanner could test the portal. Averaging 19.5 points per game this year and 5.1 assists, Tanner was one of the best creators in the nation. He would be the perfect player to run the one for Pope.

Stefan Vaaks

Mar 12, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Providence Friars guard Stefan Vaaks (7) shoots over St. John's Red Storm guard Joson Sanon (3) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Stefan Vaaks was a true freshman for the Providence Friars this season who averaged 15.8 points per game to go with 3.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds. He is a sharpshooter who shot 35% from three on over eight attempts per game. The 6’7, 205-pound Estonian guard could be that missing piece that Pope is looking for to be a dominant threat from deep. Vaaks has announced that he will enter the portal, and most can figure he will be one of the first players Coach Pope calls.

Henri Veesaar

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The man in the middle this year for North Carolina was Henri Veesaar, who averaged 17 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game in his junior year. Hubert Davis was just fired by UNC, so it will be interesting to see what the next move is for the seven-footer. The big concern here would be him going to the NBA, which could happen, but with all of the NIL money he could earn next year, plus the elite draft class, perhaps he will come back to college. If Veesaar is back in college next year and decides to enter the portal Pope needs to give him a ring.