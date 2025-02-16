Disaster in the final minutes hands Kentucky a 82-78 road loss at Texas
Kentucky went on the road on Saturday to take on a hungry Texas Longhorn team looking for a big resume win after losing their last three games, and that's exactly what they got. The Longhorns gave them a fight the entire game, responding to Kentucky's runs, and taking advantage of some of the scoring droughts, and even getting some points off of the Kentucky turnovers. After going up by five late in the game, it was a big collapse by Kentucky down the stretch, giving Texas the win.
A complete disaster by the Wildcats in the final minutes, Texas was able to pull away and take advantage. Lazy rebounding effort, sloppy play, and a scoring drought late were all factors in Texas' late-game surge. Kentucky had a 69-64 lead with 3:37 to go, and soon after that, things began to go south for the Wildcats. Kentucky had 15 turnovers, and Texas scored 21 points off of them. 10 of Kentucky's turnovers all came in the second half. Not just that, but Kentucky had just 10 assists compared to those 15 turnovers. The Wildcats remain winless this season when having a negative assist-turnover ratio.
Texas had a 14-1 run going into the final thirty seconds, and by that point, Kentucky needed some sort of luck to get the win, but that never came, as the Longhorns took the 4-point win, ending their three-game losing streak. Tre Johnson and Tramon Mark combined for 58 of Texas' 82 points on the night. The Wildcats had no answer for those two. Kentucky shot 42%, 6-24 from three, while Texas shot 45%, 5-23 from deep.
It was a tough stretch in the final minutes for Kentucky, as Texas took advantage and turned the Wildcats' 5-point lead into leading as much as eight in the final minutes. A tough loss for Kentucky that Texas really needed to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.