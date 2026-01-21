Three Things to Know: Texas Longhorns

Mark Pope and Kentucky basketball will finally be back in the friendly confines of Rupp Arena on Wednesday as they take on the Texas Longhorns, who are 11-7 on the season and 2-3 in SEC play, with both wins coming against top conference opponents, Vanderbilt and Alabama.

The Wildcats are coming off of a week stretch on the road where both games ended in classic fashion, but especially LSU, with Malachi Moreno's game-winning shot. Kentucky has really tested their own resiliency, too, as of late, as both wins required them to come back from down 17 points, now are 3-5 in Quad 1 games, looking to keep the recent momentum going as they return home for two games. As for the Longhorns, they suffered a close loss against Texas A&M on Saturday after picking back-to-back marquee conference wins against Alabama and Vandy.

Before the two teams face off in Rupp Arena on Wednesday, here are three things Kentucky fans need to know about head coach Sean Miller's Texas squad.

Texas is an elite rebounding team

Jan 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) is talked down by forward Camden Heide (5) after an altercation with Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Longhorns will be crashing the glass hard in Wednesday's game, and Kentucky needs to be ready for it, especially so on the offensive end. Texas ranks 15th in the country in offensive rebound percentage, and are 39th overall in offensive boards grabbed. Their offense loves to feed off of second chances. On the defensive end, the Longhorns are 29th in rebounds on that end of the floor. Going hard on the glass is a big identity for Sean Miller's Longhorns. In their win over Vandy, Texas won the rebounding battle 42-24.

Longhorns excel at getting to free-throw line

Jan 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) takes a jump shot against Texas A&M Aggies forward Jamie Vinson (4) during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

This stat ties into Texas' rebounding prowess in a big way. They feed off of second-chances, but they really use it to draw fouls and get to the line. Texas averages the second-most free-throw attempts in the country, averaging 28.6 per game. The Longhorns have the highest free-throw rate in college basketball, according to KenPom, and are extremely dangerous from there. 7-foot big man Matas Vokietaitis actually draws the most fouls per game in the country, according to KenPom. Not only that, but he is also first in free-throw rate, which could spell a matchup problem for Kentucky's frontcourt. Plus, off the bench for Texas is one of the most efficient free-throw shooters in college basketball, backup point guard Simeon Wilcher, who is 6th in free-throw percentage, shooting it at 94.7 percent. This is a must for Kentucky to have on the scouting report.

One of college basketball's most experienced teams

Jan 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) sets a play against Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Texas will actually be the second-most experienced team Kentucky will have played to this point in the season, behind Indiana, who is seen as the most-experienced in college basketball. The Longhorns will come into Rupp Arena with the fifth-oldest roster in the sport, with four seniors, three juniors, two sophomores, and one freshman, but their man rotation is mainly full of upper-classmen, aside from their 7-foot rebounding menace in Matas Vokietaitis.

Kentucky is going to have to be ready for a physical matchup on Wednesday against a team that is looking to build on those two big wins they got in conference play last week. This one will be a Quad 2 opportunity for the Wildcats.