Grizzlies vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Dec. 28
The Memphis Grizzlies have won two games in a row and six of their last 10, putting some pressure on the Golden State Warriors for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.
Now, the Grizzlies find themselves as sizable road favorites on Sunday against the Washington Wizards, who are no longer the worst team in the Eastern Conference.
Washington has won three of its last 10 games (although it only has six wins all season), and it is now ahead of the Indiana Pacers in the standings entering Sunday’s matchup.
While this is a rebuilding season for the Wizards, they do have some intriguing young pieces – including their last two lottery picks in Alex Sarr and Tre Johnson – that could be cornerstones going forward.
Can Memphis hold off the Wizards and continue to make a playoff case in the West?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Grizzlies vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Grizzlies -7.5 (-105)
- Wizards +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: -265
- Wizards: +215
Total
- 240.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Grizzlies vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 28
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Grizzlies record: 15-16
- Wizards record: 6-23
Grizzlies vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- John Konchar – out
- Jock Landale – questionable
- Jahmai Mashack – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Malaki Branham – questionable
- Kyshawn George – questionable
- Corey Kispert – out
- Cam Whitmore – out
Grizzlies vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ja Morant OVER 7.5 Assists (+103)
In today's best NBA props column for SI Betting, I shared why Morant is a great plus-money target on Sunday:
Morant has a great matchup on Sunday against the Wizards, who are just 29th in the league in opponent assists per game (29.5) and dead last in defensive rating.
While Ja has been in and out of the lineup this season, he is averaging 7.7 assists on 13.7 potential assists per night. So, he’s certainly capable of finishing with eight or more dimes against one of the worst defenses in the league.
Morant has played once since injuring his ankle, and he dropped 10 dimes in less than 26 minutes of action. He also has eight or more dimes in nine of his 15 appearances in the 2025-26 campaign.
Even though his minutes may be limited on Sunday, Morant is worth a look against this soft Washington defense that is allowing 125.8 points per game.
Grizzlies vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
If there’s one thing the Grizzlies have done this season, it’s beat up on bad teams.
Memphis is 2-14 straight up against teams over .500, but it’s 13-2 against teams that are under .500, going 3-1 against the spread when favored on the road.
Even though the Wizards are playing better as of late, they still have the worst net rating in the NBA (-12.4) and are under .500 against the spread as home dogs.
The Grizzlies are still extremely short-handed, but Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are set to play in this game. That should be enough for the Grizzlies to win yet another game against an inferior opponent.
Pick: Grizzlies -7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.