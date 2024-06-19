ESPN predicts where Rob Dillingham will be selected in the 2024 NBA Draft
Rob Dillingham will be in person for the 2024 NBA Draft on June 26th hoping to hear his name called in the top ten.
Some recent mock drafts have dropped Dillingham down out of the top ten, but after he got healthy from the ankle injury and finished his combine workout, most mocks have him back in the top ten.
One landing spot that makes a ton of sense for Dillingham is the San Antonio Spurs. Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony of ESPN made a new mock draft and had him going eighth overall to the Spurs.
Dillingham fits the Spur's needs for a guard who can create for Victor Wembanyama but score himself as well. The Spurs have two top-ten picks, and it is starting to seem like Dillingham will end up in San Antonio.
Jeremy Woo of ESPN had this to say about the Spurs selecting Dillingham, "Dillingham has been unable to work out for teams for much of the pre-draft process because of an ankle injury; however, he completed his combine testing Friday to cement his eligibility requirements for the draft. His inactivity thus far has caused some speculation around the league that he could fall toward the back of the lottery or out of it, but he's an option for guard-needy San Antonio, particularly if the Spurs are unable to draft his college teammate Reed Sheppard at No 4. Dillingham will work out for the Spurs on Wednesday, with Detroit lined up and Utah and Chicago expressing interest. The guard, who played for Chris Paul's Nike EYBL team (Team CP3), has a natural creativity as a scorer, but lack of size and defensive acumen make him a polarizing prospect. He's the type of talent teams are often willing to swing on, particularly the further he falls down the board. If the Spurs go another direction, the Jazz and Bulls could be landing spots in the late lottery, and if he falls past those teams, it shouldn't be too far."