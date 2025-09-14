Father of five-star recruit shares how Mark Pope is revolutionizing recruiting
Mark Pope became a fan-favorite instantly when his first year began at Kentucky last season. The head coach put together a pretty good resume in year one, and off the court, his work in recruiting really showed. Pope and his staff have been working extremely hard on the recruiting trail, and now, having a good amount of time to build relationships with those in future classes, his work ethic is getting across to recruits.
With fall visits ramping up for the Wildcats, the culture Pope is pitching to his players and recruits is becoming even more important to get across. That's exactly what the staff did last weekend when they hosted top five prospect Caleb Holt on an official visit. Holt and his family were able to see the facilities and set in on practice, as well as some other stuff, but the Holt's seem very impressed by Pope's coaching and the way he approaches his players.
The five-star guard's father talked about that in an interview with Kentucky Wildcats on SiI following the recent visit.
"I see a guy that's just really immersed into the details and really wants to teach and wants his players to get better. ...I see it as he really wants them to get better and he kind of sees things that he can correct or instruct to help them get better. ...He seems to really love the game and be really passionate about it and passionate about teaching the game."
Holt's father also discussed what he loved seeing from the way Pope coaches in practice, as well as their pitch to Caleb in terms of how he could fit in their system.
"Their pitch was Caleb being able to play in a open, free style, make decisions, and play in space. I like some of the things they exhibited in practice in terms of advancing the ball and making plays off two feet and things like that. I thought they did a really good job of letting the guys play, but also finding just the right moments to teach and correct, or to command, for exhibiting something that they may have been emphasizing."
Pope's approach to coaching is a big factor in not only how the current team plays, but how recruits view him. It's very clear that many recruits are starting to believe and trust in what Pope has to offer at Kentucky after his first season, where, the summer before was hard for Pope and his staff to get that same trust from recruits that they seem to be getting now.
That coaching mindset can pay off in the long run, and that approach boils over to recruiting as well, which is why Pope is putting Kentucky in really good shape in future recruiting classes. Combine that mindset with his 24/7 work ethic, and that's a big reason why the future of the Mark Pope era is bright at Kentucky.