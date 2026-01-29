Mark Pope opens up on Kentucky basketball's perception in recruiting

Kentucky basketball is not in a good spot with recruiting in the 2026 class to say the least. While other schools have multiple commits, Mark Pope and his staff are approaching the spring with zero recruits signed or even committed. Things were once trending upward with all three of Tyran Stokes, Christian Collins and Caleb Holt at different points in the fall and now, seem to have slipped significantly with all three of them.

On Thursday, Pope was asked about Kentucky's current perception in recruiting, with still having no recruits being a result of the negative perception. But Pope is not worried, as he says every recruit wants something different and sometimes actually like it when things aren't going perfectly at a school they are considering. Here were his full comments:

"Every recruit is different," Pope said when asked about Kentucky's perception in recruiting. "Every recruit is looking for something different and so unsurprisingly to the tenured coach, sometimes when things are not smooth, it's actually a better story for some recruits. Some guys want different things. So, you know, at the end of the day, recruiting, it is such a unique story. It is such a unique story for every single player that it's hard to give a generalized answer."

Pope is totally right about every recruit wanting something different, but there comes a point, though, where your results on the court start to have an affect in the opposite direction of how you may want it to. Sources have indicated just recently how Kentucky's struggles have been a talking point among all kinds of different recruiting circles, not just those around their targets. If Kentucky cannot fix their up-and-down season, it can be hard for recruits to trust that and fans are starting to see that with the way Kentucky has been trending with top recruits in the class.

NIL can be a factor too, which has been one of the biggest talking points with Kentucky in terms of their recruiting efforts, but you can't deny that results on the court matter a lot. Pope has said multiple times this season that this team is going to have a great story when it's all said and done. That statement matters to recruits because if the season doesn't improve, it will be hard to see Kentucky make a complete turnaround from their current position with these recruits in the 2026 class.