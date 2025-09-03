Five burning questions for Kentucky before the college basketball season starts
There is a ton of excitement and belief surrounding this Kentucky basketball team, but as is the case with any team, there are some questions surrounding the Wildcats.
Mark Pope has a team capable of winning it all this season, but some things will have to fall into place for this to happen.
Let's take a look at five questions heading into the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball season.
Five Questions for the 2025-26 Kentucky Basketball Season
When will Jayden Quaintance be healthy?
One of the biggest questions surrounding this Kentucky basketball team has to do with the health of star transfer center Jayden Quaintance. He is coming off a torn ACL, and the hope is that he is back on the floor by the start of SEC play. Quaintance is projected to be a top five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, so the Wildcats need him on the floor swatting shots.
Will Otega Oweh improve as a three-point shooter?
Last season, Otega Oweh shot 35.5% from three, but he only seemed confident shooting it from deep if he was wide open. Oweh's greatest strength is his ability to get to the rim, and if he can add the threat of a knockdown shooter, he might be the best player in college hoops.
Will Jaland Lowe's efficiency improve in the SEC?
The one knock on Jaland Lowe last season at Pitt was his percentages from the field. He averaged 16.8 points per game, but it wasn't all that efficient. In Pope's system, the hope is that his efficiency will improve, but this is still to be seen. Reports about Lowe out of summer practice have been great.
How will Andrija Jelavic's transition to college basketball go?
Andrija Jelavic is a power forward who came to Kentucky by way of Croatia. He has been playing pro ball in Europe for a few years and is now ready to take on college basketball. He has the skillset to be a star, so if his transition to the Pope system and college basketball goes smoothly, it will mean great things for the Wildcats.
Will the defense and rebounding improve from last season?
In year one of the Mark Pope era, the defense and rebounding weren't great. The roster he has for the 2025-26 season looks like this shouldn't be any kind of issue. This is going to be a big part of the offseason plan to improve in these two areas, and after hearing from players, it sounds like this is going well. The defense should be in the top 20 on KenPom this season.