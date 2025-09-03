Wildcats Today

Five burning questions for Kentucky before the college basketball season starts

Five questions ahead of the highly anticipated 2025-26 Kentucky basketball season.

Andrew Stefaniak

Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

There is a ton of excitement and belief surrounding this Kentucky basketball team, but as is the case with any team, there are some questions surrounding the Wildcats.

Mark Pope has a team capable of winning it all this season, but some things will have to fall into place for this to happen.

Let's take a look at five questions heading into the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball season.

Five Questions for the 2025-26 Kentucky Basketball Season

When will Jayden Quaintance be healthy?

Jayden Quaintance
Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jayden Quaintance (21) controls the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

One of the biggest questions surrounding this Kentucky basketball team has to do with the health of star transfer center Jayden Quaintance. He is coming off a torn ACL, and the hope is that he is back on the floor by the start of SEC play. Quaintance is projected to be a top five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, so the Wildcats need him on the floor swatting shots.

Will Otega Oweh improve as a three-point shooter?

Otega Oweh
Kentucky guard Otega Oweh (00) is shown on a fast break during the first half of their second round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game against Illinois Sunday, March 23, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Otega Oweh shot 35.5% from three, but he only seemed confident shooting it from deep if he was wide open. Oweh's greatest strength is his ability to get to the rim, and if he can add the threat of a knockdown shooter, he might be the best player in college hoops.

Will Jaland Lowe's efficiency improve in the SEC?

Jaland Low
Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jaland Lowe (15) goes to the basket against Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Markus Burton (3) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The one knock on Jaland Lowe last season at Pitt was his percentages from the field. He averaged 16.8 points per game, but it wasn't all that efficient. In Pope's system, the hope is that his efficiency will improve, but this is still to be seen. Reports about Lowe out of summer practice have been great.

How will Andrija Jelavic's transition to college basketball go?

Andrija Jelavic
Andrija Jelavic dribbles the ball / Andrija Jelavic

Andrija Jelavic is a power forward who came to Kentucky by way of Croatia. He has been playing pro ball in Europe for a few years and is now ready to take on college basketball. He has the skillset to be a star, so if his transition to the Pope system and college basketball goes smoothly, it will mean great things for the Wildcats.

Will the defense and rebounding improve from last season?

Mark Pop
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope yells to his team as they face Alabama during the first half of a Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In year one of the Mark Pope era, the defense and rebounding weren't great. The roster he has for the 2025-26 season looks like this shouldn't be any kind of issue. This is going to be a big part of the offseason plan to improve in these two areas, and after hearing from players, it sounds like this is going well. The defense should be in the top 20 on KenPom this season.

manual

Published
Andrew Stefaniak
ANDREW STEFANIAK

Andrew Stefaniak is the publisher of Kentucky Wildcats On SI and host of the Wildcats Today Podcast.

Home/Men's Basketball