Florida has been playing 'better and better' since last matchup with Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to end the regular season in Rupp Arena, but against a Florida team who not only had their number last time, but has beaten everyone in the SEC pretty handily. In the last matchup, Kentucky attempted a late comeback that was a little too late, giving the Gators a nine-point win after coming into it winning nine of their last 10 games. Think Florida has slowed down recently? Nope.

Florida has won all five of their games since their matchup with Kentucky on Valentines Day. That includes a massive 34-point obliteration of the Arkansas Razorbacks this past Saturday. The Gators continue to be a dangerous as they try to fight to get a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Mark Pope knows that the Gators have not slowed down one bit. They're just as hot of the team as they were in the last game a few weeks ago and you have to be ready for their physicality.

"They've gotten better and better and better, for sure," Pope said of Florida. "They're just relentless with their physicality. They seem unfazed by any amount of contact and they've really taken on a good DNA that way. You got to be ready. I mean, it probably is just about as physical a team as any team in the country. They're playing great basketball right now and if you don't come with that in mind, you're going to really suffer."

Florida head coach Todd Golden celebrates his 100th win and beating Mississippi State 108-77 with Florida center Rueben Chinyelu (9) and the rest of the team after an NCAA mens basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last time out against the Gators, Malachi Moreno was actually able to hold his own down low against college basketball's best frontcourt, posting a double-double. Here is what Pope had to say back in mid-February about the performance.

"Malachi had a terrific game in limited minutes," Pope said following Kentucky's loss to Florida on Feb. 14. "We felt better when he was on the floor. I thought he gave us physicality and length. It was a real factor for us. So it was tough to manage with him not on the floor, but he managed his fifth foul really well and was able to play a significant amount of the second half."

What plagued the Wildcats in the last game against Florida was getting beat on the boards in the second half along with turnovers, struggling to close out shooters and stop them from getting to the free-throw line. Kentucky will certainly need to clean up their discipline with the ball before Saturday's rematch.