Former Kentucky players react to John Calipari's win in Rupp Arena
Kentucky suffered their fourth loss in SEC play on Saturday when John Calipari made his return to Rupp Arena coaching the Arkansas Razorbacks. After the 89-79 loss, some former Kentucky players took to social media and had some reactions that surprised Big Blue Nation.
While early Calipari era players have been adamant about their appreciation for the Kentucky program and John Calipari, former Kentucky players of recent years took to social media to praise Calipari's win over Kentucky in interesting fashion. TyTy Washington took to X after Kentucky's loss to voice his thoughts in favor of his former Kentucky coach at Arkansas, as well as players such as Jacob Toppin, Davion Mintz, and Ashton Hagans took to social media to voice appreciation for their coach.
The fact that it was a John Calipari win over Kentucky has Big Blue Nation in a frenzy. Kentucky fans wanted those players to appreciate both their former coach and their former school, but the way those former players reacted to the game, they had Big Blue Nation confused with the way they seemed to favor their former coach more. Kentucky fans probably would have been fine if those former players congratulated their coach in any other win, but the fact that it was against their own former school has Big Blue National up in arms. That seems to be adding to Kentucky fans' frustration, with one fan saying in the comments that they look like they are 'picking sides' between Kentucky and Calipari.
Check out the posts on X for yourself from some of the former Wildcats below.