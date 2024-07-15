Former Kentucky Star is taking over the NBA Summer League
Kentucky Native and former Kentucky Wildcat Reed Sheppard has taken the NBA summer league by storm. The third overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft has undoubtedly lived up to his hype in his first couple of games.
Through his first two Summer League games, Reed has averaged 22.5 points per game, five rebounds per game, six assists per game, three steals per game, and two blocks per game.
The Ringer's Justin Verrier had high praise for Reed Sheppard, saying, "At first blush, Sheppard looks like one of the many squat game managers in Las Vegas toiling for their next contract. But from his very first summer league action, the 20-year-old rookie already looked too good for the early July showcase. Sheppard, the no. 3 pick, immediately displayed a steely confidence and command of the Rockets offense, penetrating into the teeth of the defense with quick, decisive moves and making fast reads and pinpoint passes to the open man—often Cam Whitmore, the reigning summer league MVP, who is again too big and too athletic for the competition. Sheppard’s lack of size will obviously elicit questions, but he is a surprisingly springy athlete (three blocks against the Lakers) and has awesome hands on defense (five steals against the Wizards). Shooting will likely always be the calling card for a player who hit more than half of his college 3-pointers—indeed, his shot looks as smooth as advertised—but his deep shooting has felt like a bonus to his across-the-board production and firm grasp of the game. Sheppard clearly belongs at the NBA level; the question now may be how quickly he can outplay a reserve role on a very deep Rockets team." This reassures us of Sheppard's potential in the NBA.
Two NBA superstars, Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzles and Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks, took to Twitter/X to acknowledge the rookies' success.
The Big Blue Nation should be excited as one of our own is taking the League by storm and could be in contention for Rookie of the Year during next year's NBA season.