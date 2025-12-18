Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Pacers)
New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's matchup against the Indiana Pacers due to knee soreness.
Towns is one of several Knicks on the injury report, as Mitchell Robinson, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart are all also listed as questionable for this game.
New York won the NBA Cup on Tuesday night, but it has a brutal turnaround in the coming days. The Knicks are on the road against Indiana tonight, at home against Philadelphia on Friday and then take on the Miami Heat on Sunday. So, after playing an extra game in Vegas, the Knicks now play three games in four nights.
That makes is possible that Towns and some of the other Knicks on the injury report end up sitting on Thursday. This is the front end of a back-to-back, but Philadelphia has been the much better team than the Pacers this season.
So, Mike Brown and the Knicks may opt to go with a short-handed lineup on Thursday in an attempt to win both games.
Towns has been on the injury report a few times this season, but he's only missed one of the team's first 25 games. The All-Star big man is averaging 22.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3-point range.
If Towns and Robinson were unable to go in this game, Guerschon Yabusele and Ariek Hukporti would handle the center minutes for the Knicks.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite player prop for New York with Towns' status up in the air on Thursday.
Best Knicks Prop Bet vs. Pacers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mikal Bridges 25+ Points, Rebounds and Assists (-126)
Even with several Knicks on the injury report, we do know one guy that will play is Mikal Bridges.
The NBA’s current iron man has not missed a game in his career, and he’s having a strong 2025-26 season, averaging 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
Bridges had just 11 points in the NBA Cup win over the Spurs on Tuesday night, but I’m buying him in a potentially expanded role if Towns, Anunoby or Hart end up sitting out this game.
The Pacers rank 19th in the NBA in defensive rating and 28th in opponent rebounds per game, so Bridges should be able to rack up some stats – especially if he plays a few more minutes with so many guys banged up.
The Knicks win has at least 25 points, rebounds and assists in 12 games this season, and that’s while playing a tertiary role in the offense. I’ll buy him in this game in case one of the Knicks’ starters ends up sitting.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.