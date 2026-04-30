Former Kentucky superstar John Wall has taken a new job in college basketball

One of the most important names in Kentucky basketball history is John Wall. As a freshman sensation for the Wildcats during the 2009-2010 season, his dance made him the face of college basketball and a hero in Lexington. His stats made him the number one overall pick in the NBA Draft. During his one year in Lexington, Wall averaged 16.6 points, 6.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 stocks per game.

Wall went on to be taken number one overall in the NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards and went on to have a very good NBA Career. Over his 11-season NBA career, Wall averaged 18.7 points, 8.9 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. Wall was a five-time All-Star, and he won the Slam Dunk Contest in 2014.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) celebrated with UK legend and NBA player John Wall after Wall lofted the ball to him for Chandler to win the dunk contest during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | Matt Stone/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Point being, Wall had a very impressive career both at Kentucky in college and in the NBA. Now, Wall is on to a new role in college basketball. It was announced by NBA Insider Shams Charania that Wall will become the president of basketball operations for the Howard Bison basketball team. This will bring Wall back to Washington, D.C., where he spent most of his career in the NBA.

All of Big Blue Nation has a ton of confidence that Wall will thrive in this role with the Howard Bison. Wall is a great guy who will bring some elite connections to the program, and he is also a basketball savant. It will be interesting to see what this role will fully entail for Wall, but you have to figure that he will have some role in just about every part of the program.

Oct 11, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Former Kentucky Wildcat and NBA player John Wall is introduced to the crowd during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Big Blue Nation will be rooting for Wall to succeed and perhaps if this role goes well at Howard, the former Kentucky superstar could make a return to Lexington. For many Kentucky fans who grew up in the 2000s Wall was the player that made them fall in love with Kentucky basketball so it is great to see him doing well with his playing career over.

The last time BBN saw Wall was at Big Blue Madness this year, alongside Mark Pope It was at Big Blue Madness in 2009 where he made his classic “John Wall” dance move the hot move of the year. Everyone who knows Wall believes that he will thrive in this role for the Bison, and perhaps he could be a head coach in college one day.

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