Former Kentucky Wildcat Bam Adebayo made NBA history on Tuesday

In a world where there are former Kentucky Wildcats all over the NBA, it has been Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting most of the attention lately and for good reason as he heads for another MVP season. But on Tuesday, it was Bam Adebayo who stole the show with an absolutely historic performance for the Miami Heat.

Adebayo put up a historic 83 points on Tuesday night. Not only was that the most in franchise history for the Heat, which he broke during the third quarter, but it was also good for the second-most points in NBA history. On a random Tuesday against the Wizards, no one saw this type of performance coming. Adebayo started by putting up 31 points in the first quarter alone, before taking a 43-point performance into halftime., good for the second-highest scoring half in the NBA since 1997-98. Then, he followed it up by making history in the final minutes, passing Kobe Bryant for second on the all-time scoring list in the league.

BAM BREAKS KOBE'S 81-POINT RECORD AND SCORES 83!



THE SECOND-MOST IN NBA HISTORY AFTER WILT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XnOrMCat56 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 11, 2026

The former Wildcat absolutely dominated this one, a game that will now go down in NBA history as one of the best performances we have ever seen. Along the way, Adebayo put up 7 threes as well as 36-43 from the free-throw line. Out of all the performances we have seen from guys like Gilgeous-Alexander, Devin Booker and Anthony Davis, this one from Adebayo is one Kentucky fans specifically will be bragging about for years to come.

Adebayo helped the Heat put up 150 points on the night in their 150-129 win over the Wizards. On the year, he is averaging 18.9 points per game, 9.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Now, those averages are certain to skyrocket.

It was a night that Kentucky fans, Heat fans, NBA fans and basketball fans all over will remember for a long, long time.