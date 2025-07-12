Former Kentucky Wildcats shined in the NBA Summer League on Friday
The NBA Summer League is in full swing in Las Vegas as draft picks from all NBA teams as well as young NBA and G League players look to make a name for themselves. That's exactly what a pair of former Kentucky Wildcats did on Friday night. Koby Brea, who was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 41st pick, was looking to prove he belongs. Then there was Reed Sheppard's performance, who was proving he is ready to shine in Houston after going #2 overall in 2024.
Brea's performance was very promising for a second round pick. He put up 19 points on 4 threes, 3 rebounds and a steal. The 6-7 guard started the night 3-3 from deep, and it certainly didn't stop him. He helped lead the Suns to a 103-84 win over the Wizards in his Summer League debut. Then comes Reed Sheppard, who went #2 overall in 2024 to the Houston Rockets, before seeing limited action last season. is now back in the Summer League, and he's playing like a star. In Houston's first game of this year's Summer League, Sheppard dropped 28 points on 6 threes, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, as well as 4 steals and 3 blocks on the defensive end. His performance fell short, as the Rockets lost 95-92 to the LA Clippers.
Former Wildcat Amari Williams also had an efficient day for the Boston Celtics after going 46th overall, going for 9 points on a perfect 3-3 from the floor, really working to carve out a role on a championship-contending squad like Boston. He really showcased his playmaking skills, that of which Kentucky fans saw him improve a lot in his year at Kentucky. Check out this absolutely beautiful pass from Williams on Friday.
You can catch a number of other former Wildcats going at it on Saturday. There are a total of 12 former Wildcats taking part in the Summer League, so you're likely to see at least one in almost every game. The list of former Wildcats taking the floor on Saturday include Chris Livingston (Bucks), Jaxson Robinson (Cavaliers), Justin Edwards (76ers), Antonio Reeves (Pelicans), Rob Dillingham (Timberwolves) and Andrew Carr (Trailblazers).