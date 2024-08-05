Houston Rockets writer predicts what Reed Sheppard's role will be as a rookie
The start of the 2024-25 NBA season is right around the corner, meaning Reed Sheppard is about to make his debut. The former Kentucky Wildcat turned heads during the NBA Summer League, and many NBA experts believe he is the front-runner for Rookie of the Year.
The real question for Sheppard is what his role will look like as a rookie. According to Jed Katz of Houston Rockets On SI, he will come off the bench. This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the Rockets have a veteran point guard in Fred VanVleet, who will start.
Katz had this to say about Sheppard's role as a rookie, "Sheppard will likely be a contributor off the bench, but that may be a good thing for him. To be thrown into the fire off the bat for a team looking to get to the playoffs is a risky decision. Sheppard can ease his way into the game, being the head of the offense when VanVleet isn't bringing up the ball. The Kentucky native will also be able to learn from veterans above him. VanVleet is an obvious mentor, but he can also learn the ropes of the NBA from Brooks and Steven Adams, one of the better veterans in the league. Even in a bench role, Sheppard still has high hopes of taking home Rookie of the Year honors. He could be a great point guard off the bench in year one, with plenty of time to develop in Houston."
Sheppard will still likely play nearly 20 minutes a game, and in this time per contest, he very well could win Rookie of the Year. The Rockets are a young team with a ton of upside, and Sheppard is now a big part of that.
The former Wildcat will be huge for the Rockets off the bench because he will have to score and facilitate when the starters are resting. If Sheppard is great off the bench, this Rockets team is going to be dangerous.