How do Collin Chandler's three-point shooting stats stack up with Reed Sheppard and Koby Brea?

Collin Chandler has been shooting the ball well for the Kentucky Wildcats in SEC play, but some might not realize just how good Chandler has been shooting the ball. The Wildcats took down Vanderbilt on Saturday in Rupp Arena, and Chandler scored 23 points while going 6-8 from three. He is heating up at the right time as the calendar has officially turned to March.

Most Kentucky fans realize that Chandler has had a good season from three, but some might not realize just how good the season has been. Let’s compare the stats of Chandler, Reed Sheppard, and Koby Brea to prove how elite number five has been for Mark Pope.

Kentucky has played 16 SEC games, so I pulled the stats for Brea and Sheppard’s first 16 SEC games in their time at Kentucky to show where Chandler stacks up. Let’s take a look at these stats for Chandler, Brea, and Sheppard.

Kentucky Wildcats celebrate Reed Sheppardâ€™s (15) play during their game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 at Rupp Arena. | Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three-point shooting stats through the first 16 SEC games:

Chandler: 41-84 (48.8%)

Brea: 37-93 (39.8%)

Sheppard: 35-67 (52.2%)

In these seasons, these three Wildcats were in different stages of their careers. Brea came to Kentucky as one of the best players in the portal for his final season of college hoops. Sheppard was a true freshman and proceeded to be picked third overall in the NBA Draft, and Chandler is still in the “prove it” part of his career.

Feb 17, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) runs down the court after making a three point basket during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

While these three players were in different spots, these stats speak for themselves and show that Chandler is right there with some elite company when it comes to three-point shooting at Kentucky.

In the month of February, Chandler averaged 15.1 points per game in the Wildcats seven games. This is quite telling of what he will be next season for the Wildcats. If Pope’s team is going to go on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, Chandler is going to have to stay hot from three.

Chandler is going to finish the season on the same pace he is currently on and next season he will be considered one of the best players in the SEC. If this does happen and Chandler sticks around and uses the rest of his eligibility in Lexington he could go down as an all-time great in college basketball's most historic program.

The leap Chandler took from last season to this year was massive and it is scary to think what the leap into the 2026-27 season might look like.