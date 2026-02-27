Kentucky guard tabbed as a breakout star in the 2025-26 college basketball season

Late in the season in Mark Pope’s first year as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, one player stepped up and showed flashes that he was going to be a star. That player is Collin Chandler, and in his sophomore season, Chandler has really heated up.

Myron Medcalf wrote an article listing the top 25 breakout stars in college basketball, and Chandler was ranked 17th on this list. Here is what Medcalf had to say about the Wildcats ' sophomore star, “Chandler has been a consistent starter for Kentucky, a season after averaging 10.4 minutes. The 6-foot-5 guard has made one of the nation's most impressive leaps as a shooter over the last year, jumping from a 34.7% clip from 3-point range a season ago to 43.1% this season (including 46.1% in SEC play).”

Feb 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) stares down the South Carolina Gamecocks cheerleaders after dunking during the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

While the numbers have improved a lot as a sophomore for Chandler, the part that Medcalf didn’t mention in this short blurb is the fact that Chandler is one of the most clutch players in all of college basketball. Chandler has hit a ton of big-time shots for this team, like the game-winner against Tennessee and the dagger he hit this week against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Every team needs a player who is capable of hitting a big shot in a big moment, and Chandler is that guy for the Wildcats. As previously mentioned, Chandler is shooting 43.1% from three on the season and a whooping 46.1% from three in SEC play. In all honesty, the only thing Chandler has done wrong is not shooting the ball more.

While the shooting has been great for Chandler, he does get lost some on defense. Funny enough, the issues for Chandler on defense are not issues of skill or athleticism, rather they are issues of focus. Sometimes he gets lost and goes under a screen or tries to help too much down low, and it leads to an open three.

Feb 17, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) runs down the court after making a three point basket during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

If Chandler’s decision-making on offense as a passer and defense can continue to improve, he will be one of the premier guards in college basketball next season. If the Wildcats are going to make a run in the NCAA Tournament, Chandler will need to make a lot of threes, and he has proven in conference play that he is more than capable of doing just that.

Chandler took a big leap from last season to this year, and fans can expect another large jump next season for the 6'5 sharpshooter.