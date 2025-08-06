How many Kentucky Wildcats will average double figures this college basketball season?
The big talk about Mark Pope's 2025-26 Kentucky basketball team is how deep the Wildcats' roster is. Having a deep roster is always a good thing, and Kentucky's roster looks like the deepest in all of college basketball.
Knowing how deep this roster is, one of the questions around the Wildcats has to do with how many players will average double figures. Last season, six Wildcats averaged in double figures, which is quite impressive, but this year's team does have a shot to match this.
Let's predict how many Wildcats will average double figures this season.
Predicting Kentucky Basketball's Double-Figure Scorers
To start this experiment, it makes sense to list the players that seem like locks to average double-figures this season, and they would be Otega Oweh, Jaland Lowe, and Jayden Quaintance. These are Kentucky's three best players and should be the leading scorers for Pope's team this season.
After the surefire double-figure scorers, the next group would be the players who have a good shot at averaging double figures. The names in this list would be Denzel Aberdeen, Andrija Jelavic, Kam Williams, and Jasper Johnson.
Collin Chandler, Trent Noah, Mo Dioubate, Brandon Garrison, and Malachi Moreno all seem like long shots to average over ten points per game. If Chandler and Noah both shoot the ball well this season, coming off the bench, they can do it, but it would be surprising.
If one of the bigs on this list were to average double digits, it would likely be Dioubate, but he seems like a guy who will average around eight per game.
Right now, my prediction would be for five Wildcats to average in double figures. Those players are Oweh, Lowe, Quaintance, Aberdeen, and Williams. While I predict only five to average ten or more per game, names like Johnson, Jelavic, and Dioubate will be right around the ten per game mark.
Part of the reason why I believe only five players will average in double figures is because Lowe is going to score more points per game this season than many imagine. Both he and Oweh will average over 15 a game, so these two will be doing the bulk of the scoring.
The good news for Kentucky is that just about everyone on the floor at all times is capable of scoring the ball at a high level, so this team will not be one-dimensional. Offense will not be a problem for this Kentucky team.