How many threes will Kentucky basketball shoot per game this season?
When Mark Pope took the job as the head coach of the Kentucky basketball program, it was clear that the Wildcats were going to be shooting the three-ball a lot. Coach Pope wanted his team to shoot over 30 threes per game and be one of the top teams in the nation when it came to three-point attempts per game.
Well, in year one, this did not go to plan for Pope as the Wildcats only shot 25.3 threes per game last season, which was good for 75th in college basketball. When Pope was asked about this during the offseason, he talked about how different circumstances led to not as many threes going up for the Wildcats, but the future plan is to keep shooting the ball a lot.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Wildcats are going to try and shoot the ball a lot from deep, and Pope has a roster good enough for this to be successful.
Some fans have questioned this Kentucky team when it comes to three-point shooting, but there are a lot of solid shooters on this roster. Jaland Lowe struggled from deep at Pitt last season, but this is because he was having to force up shots. At Kentucky in the Pope system, this season, Lowe won't be forcing shots. He will be getting good open looks, which will lead to his percentages going up.
Other players like Denzel Aberdeen, Kam Williams, Jasper Johnson, Andrija Jelavic, Trent Noah, and Collin Chandler are all elite threats shooting the basketball. At all times this season, there will be four players on the floor who are legitimate threats from three.
Coach Pope knows he wants to shoot the ball more this season, and he has the personnel to do it. This 2025-26 team will likely shoot close to 30 threes per game this season, and this should have them in the top 25 teams in the nation in terms of three-point attempts per game.
The three-point shot is a staple of the Pope offense, and this season, his team is going to make them rain all year long.