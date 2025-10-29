How to watch #9 Kentucky's exhibition vs. Georgetown
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to host the Georgetown Hoyas in Rupp Arena for one final exhibition game before the 2025-26 season begins.
This is going to be a game that the Wildcats should win, but the Hoyas have a lot to play for in this exhibition game, so Kentucky needs to be ready to get the best shot Georgetown has.
The crowd in Rupp Arena was great for the Purdue game, and the same can be expected as the Hoyas make the trip to Lexington.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Georgetown Hoyas.
How to watch #9 Kentucky take on Georgetown
The Wildcats will take on the Hoyas at 7:00 pm ET on Thursday night, and this game can be watched on SEC+.
Three reasons #9 Kentucky will beat Georgetown
Kentucky shoots the three-ball well
While the Wildcats got a big win over Purdue, they didn't have their best game shooting the ball from deep, as the Wildcats shot 31% (9-29). It's scary to think that the Wildcats played at such a high level vs. #1 Purdue and didn't even shoot the ball well. If Kentucky shoots the three ball closer to 40% against the Hoyas and their porous defense, Kentucky will win this game by 20+ points.
The defense will have another big game
Kentucky's defense is ranked #4 in the KenPom rankings, and it looked every bit of this in the win over Purdue and their #1 KenPom offense. Now the Wildcats will go against a Georgetown offense that isn't all that good, according to the analytics. Kentucky needs to come out with the same level of intensity they played with on Friday vs. Purdue. If the Wildcats do this against the Hoyas, they will win this basketball game.
Otega Oweh has a big game
This offseason, Otega Oweh dealt with an injury and wasn't on the floor much, but he was cleared ahead of the Purdue game. In this basketball game, Oweh only played 17 minutes, and while he scored 10 points, he missed a lot of shots that he wouldn't generally miss. If Oweh is on the floor more in this basketball game and scores a lot of points effectively, the Wildcats will win this game by a wide margin. Kentucky needs Oweh to have a big game to prove he is 100% before the season begins on November 4th.