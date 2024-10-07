How to watch Kentucky Basketball's 2024 Pro Day
Kentucky basketball's Pro Day is coming up on October 7th, and this will give scouts from all 30 NBA teams a chance to take a look at the Wildcats players. This Kentucky team doesn't have the same type of NBA talent as Big Blue Nation was used to under John Calipari, but some of these veteran transfers have NBA upside.
The NBA does seem to have a ton of interest in players like Jaxson Robinson, Collin Chandler, and Brandon Garrison. It wouldn't come as much of a surprise to see the league take a shot on some players like Andrew Carr and Koby Brea. Carr is a knockdown shooting power forward, and players like this succeed in the NBA. Brea is literally the best shooter in college basketball, and knowing he is 6'6, if he has a good season this year in Lexington, an NBA team will take a shot on the sharpshooter.
The Kentucky Wildcats won't have a ton of lottery-pick talent this season, but a few Wildcats will be taken in the 2025 NBA Draft, proving Mark Pope can develop NBA-level talent.
Let's take a look at how to get a first look at this Kentucky basketball team at their Pro Day.
How to watch Kentucky Basketball 2024 Pro Day
Kentucky fans can watch Kentucky's Pro Day on SEC Network +/ESPN+ from 6-7:30 on Monday, October 7th. Click here for a link to sign up for SEC Network +/ESPN+ for those Kentucky fans wanting to watch Pro Day but don't currently have it.