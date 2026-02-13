Kentucky's game against Florida will test how improved they really are

Kentucky basketball has been on one of the best hot streaks in all of college basketball over the last month, winning eight of their last nine, but that one loss was a 25-point blowout to Vandy. Since then, the Wildcats have won three straight, games against Arkansas, which was on the road, as well as Oklahoma and Tennessee at home.

Now, though, they are set to face their biggest test of the season and with how improved they have looked overall in the last month, Kentucky has a huge opportunity on the road against a very dangerous Florida team. In fact, over the last month, the Gators themselves have been the best team in college basketball, also winning eight of their last nine games like the Wildcats. But it's the way they have won their games that makes Florida so great.

Florida has had wins of 15 points or more against teams like Georgia and Tennessee, as well as Alabama and Texas A&M, who they just most-recently beat by 20-plus points. It's a team that you don't want to mess with right now, but Kentucky can either shy away from that or rise to the moment. It can be done, as Auburn beat them at home just over two weeks ago, but there is a reason why they have been beating teams by so much.

Feb 1, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden huddles with Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) and teammates after a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

They have been the best team in college basketball over the last four weeks, according to Bart Torvik. Overall, the Gators rank 14th in offensive efficiency and 6th in defensive, including most-notably having an insane presence on the glass. They rank 2nd in offensive rebound percentage, as well as 3rd on the defensive end. Florida is mainly known for their defense, as they rank 18th in effective field-goal percentage, 7th in two-point percentage and 29th in block percentage in college basketball. But where they have really shown their dominance is in the SEC, ranking first in multiple different categories, including overall offensive and defensive efficiency.

It's clear that Florida is and has been the best team in the SEC and one of the best teams in all of college basketball, but if Kentucky wants a shot at pulling off their biggest win of the season, they'll have to be ready for yet another physical matchup, not shy away from the tone of the game. Can Kentucky win at Florida and knock off one of the hottest teams in the country? It's a tall task, but it's a game that would really show just how improved this team is.