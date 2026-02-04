How to Watch, Keys to Victory: Kentucky basketball vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Kentucky basketball will be returning to Rupp Arena on Wednesday to face the Oklahoma Sooners. The Wildcats are fresh off of a huge road victory against No. 15 Arkansas in a game that saw them respond as best as they have all season long. Following a 25-point embarrassing loss at Vandy, the Wildcats finally started a game the right way on the road, coming out hot and setting the tone in a very physical game.

Now, they are getting set to host the Oklahoma Sooners. After winning six of their last seven games, Kentucky is facing an Oklahoma team who has been the worst team in the conference through nine games with a 1-8 SEC record. This one should be a matchup that Kentucky should take care of business against as all of their recent hard work would be crushed if they were to lose against the Sooners. Oklahoma is coming into this game as not only the worst team in the SEC, but a team that features a not-so-good offense and an extremely vulnerable defense.

As for as Oklahoma's defense goes, teams have really been able to take advantage of what is a very poor two-point defense in particular. the Sooners are 15th in the SEC in two-point percentage defense, allowing opponents to shoot 57.8 percent from inside the arc. It has been where teams have done the most damage on offense. So far through nine SEC games, Oklahoma is allowing their opponents to score the second-most points from two in the entire conference, with 53.9 percent of their points coming from there. Then, there's the offense, which relies heavily on three-point shooting, with 33.7 percent of their points coming from beyond the arc in SEC play. But, they are also sloppy on that side of the ball, ranking 11th among teams in the conference in turnover percentage.

Let's take a look at how Kentucky basketball fans can watch their Wildcats take on the Oklahoma Sooners in Rupp Arena on Wednesday.

How to watch Kentucky take on Oklahoma

The Kentucky Wildcats and Oklahoma Sooners will face off against each other beginning at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night and fans can watch the game on ESPN2. You may also listen to the action on the UK Sports Network.

Jan 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Nick Pringle (23) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Keys to victory for the Kentucky Wildcats against Oklahoma

Continue being aggressive on both ends

This has to be the biggest priority for Kentucky in basically every game moving forward, but especially so against a very vulnerable Oklahoma team. The Sooners rank as one of the worst two-point defenses in the SEC and with how much Kentucky likes to attack the rim, especially Otega Oweh when he is at his best, that is the biggest key for the Wildcats to exploit on offense. With the defensive end, being aggressive will really pay off against a team vulnerable to turnovers. Kentucky actually ranks as the top defense in the conference in generating turnovers off steals. Staying aggressive is key from now on.

Take away Oklahoma's three-point attempts

Oklahoma relies heavily on their three-point shooting and Kentucky needs to limit their open looks from three. Not only will staying aggressive help with this as well, but contesting shots and putting pressure on their shooters will go a long way in this matchup. The Sooners not only get a high percentage of their points from deep, but they are also efficient at it, ranking 6th in SEC play in three-point percentage.

The Wildcats need to take care of business in Rupp Arena on Wedesday night.