Analytics pick the winner between Kentucky and Georgia

Kentucky is coming off a loss, but Mark Pope’s Wildcats are getting ready to play a must-win matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia is by no means one of the best teams in the conference, but they have pulled off some impressive wins, so the Wildcats need to play well in Rupp Arena tomorrow night.

Georgia is a very athletic basketball team who has a lot of talented guards, but they could be without their leading scorer, Jeremiah Wilkinson, tomorrow evening. He has not played in the last two games for the Bulldogs. In the two games without Wilkinson on the floor, the Bulldogs are 0-2, so he is very valuable. We will know more about his status when the SEC injury reports come out this evening.

Georgia has a lot of different players that they roll in and out of the lineup and they do have multiple reliable scorers. The other player who Kentucky fans need to be worried about is Blue Cain. He is the second leading scorer for the Bulldogs but has a knack of coming up clutch for Georgia. If Wilkinson is not on the floor, fans can expect Cain to shoot the ball a lot.

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope reacts during the first half of a NCAA mens basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, February 14, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let’s take a look at what the analytics have to say about who will win between the Kentucky Wildcats and Georgia Bulldogs.

ESPN and KenPom pick the winner between Kentucky and Georgia

ESPN does not seem to think that the Wildcats will have any kind of trouble taking care of business against the Georgia Bulldogs, as they give Pope’s team a 76.8% chance to win this game.

KenPom also is picking the Wildcats to win this ball game as they believe Kentucky will win this one with the final score being 85-78.

Aside from the loss to Missouri early in SEC play, the Wildcats have done an excellent job at home against the middle of the road SEC teams. Wins over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Texas come to mind. Georgia falls right in the category with these teams, so Kentucky needs to get out to a fast start, and they should be just fine in this game.

This is one of the easiest games left on the schedule for the Wildcats, so Pope’s team has to take down the Bulldogs, knowing a bunch of tough games are left on the schedule for this team. A loss in this game would make it tough for the Wildcats to be a top four seed in the SEC Tournament.