If Kentucky is going to beat Louisville these two players need to step up for Mark Pope
Year in and year out, one of the biggest games of the season for the Kentucky basketball team will always be the matchup with in-state rival Louisville. Last season, both of these programs saw a new head coach come in, and the rivalry seems to be rejuvenated.
In the first year of the Mark Pope and Pat Kelsey era, the Wildcats took down the Cardinals in Rupp Arena. This year, both of these teams got a lot better in the offseason, and they will both be ranked in the top ten when the season begins.
These two teams are set to face off this season in the KFC Yum Center, with this game being played on November 11th, which is the earliest this game has ever been played.
Part of the reason this game being played so early in the season hurts the Wildcats is because star center Jayden Quaintance likely won't be on the floor. He is recovering from an ACL tear, and the date most expect him to be on the floor is closer to mid-December.
Assuming Quaintance isn't on the floor in this game, two players are going to have to step up for Kentucky. Those two players are Brandon Garrison and Malachi Moreno.
Garrison was on the team last season and showed some flashes. Many expect him to start while Quaintance rehabs. Garrison is a player who plays the game with a lot of passion, and sometimes in rivalry games, this can go a long way.
Moreno will be a true freshman for the Wildcats, but he has been impressive so far in summer practice. This will be the biggest game of his basketball career, but hopefully the exhibition against Purdue will prepare him to face the Cardinals.
With Kentucky more than likely missing one of their best players and possibly the best defender in college basketball, Pope will need Garrison and Moreno to step up against Louisville.
Coach Pope does not want to lose to Louisville, so for the Wildcats to beat an elite team on the road, these two big men will need to play a great game.